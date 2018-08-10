Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM for due status to labourers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said the target of durable socio-economic development cannot be achieved without giving due status to the working class as labourers play a pivotal role in giving sound foundations to the national economy.

He said trained human resource was the backbone of trade and industrial sectors. He stated this while talking to Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Nauman Kabir at his office on Thursday. During the meeting, different issues pertaining to the performance of public sector departments and other official matters came under discussion.

The chief minister said that constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees protection of rights of labourers and added that Punjab government was giving full attention to improve the lot of the working class. It is the responsibility of the government to give labourers and the disfranchised segments their due status in society. He said provision of quality educational and healthcare facilities to the labourers and industrial workers was among the governmental priorities. There is no doubt that the exploiters of rights of labourers and industrial workers can never socially excel, he maintained. He said that trained human resource played an important role in giving sound foundations to the economy. Keeping this thing in view, there is a need to give special attention to train and educate the human resource according to global market needs so that Pakistani workforce could be accommodated in local and international markets. He said that continuous implementation of skills development programme is imperative for providing qualitative training to the human resource. Similarly, protection of rights of labourers and industrial workers should be ensured. Steps should be taken to stop exploitation of rights of the brick-kiln workers, he added.

Dr Askari said that child labour was a menace and the government had to eliminate it with solid steps. He said that livestock sector had tremendous potentials to benefit the country and its sustained development would tremendously benefit the economy. He said the livestock sector could be developed by properly utilising modern technology and expertise. Steps are needed to be taken to increase the production of milk and meat, he added. It is the need of the hour to take full benefit of the opportunities available in agriculture, livestock and other sectors. Improving the standard of training is also imperative for increasing the production in these sectors, concluded the chief minister.

Provincial Minister Nauman Kabir apprised the chief minister about the performance of labour, human resource, livestock and transport departments. Tribute: Dr Hasan Askari has said the credit of eliminating leprosy from the country goes to the untiring efforts and passionate commitment of Dr Ruth Pfau. She has set an example which is worth-following in Pakistan and rest of the world, the chief minister said in his message issued here on Thursday on the first death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau. He paid rich tributes to her wonderful services for the elimination of leprosy and TB from Pakistan and said that she had given respect and honour to the human beings by serving the ailing humanity without caring for differences of caste, colour or creed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan