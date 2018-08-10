Rs10m fraud accused arrested

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Thursday arrested one Rizwan Mumtaz, a declared proclaimed offender from Sheikhupura, accused of cheating public at large to the tune of Rs 10 million.

Accused Rizwan Mumtaz with the connivance of main accused Usman Mumtaz managed to collect Rs 10 million approximately from general public for importing computer related spare parts in 2010 and scooted away. Numerous complaints were filed before NAB Lahore against them. The NAB launched an inquiry against the accused which led to arrest of accused Usman Mumtaz, whereby, accused Rizwan vanished to avoid inquiry proceedings.

NAB officials filed corruption reference in an accountability court in 2015 after completing investigations against the accused, whereas, Rizwan Mumtaz was declared as proclaimed offender by the court. In a raid conducted in Sheikhupura, NAB officials apprehended PO Rizwan Mumtaz and later produced before an accountability court which granted remand in NAB custody till August 20.