No interview

In February 2017, the Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports advertised various vacancies. Screening tests for the positions were conducted by the Pakistan Testing Service (PTS), the results were declared within a week and the merit list was timely displayed on the PTS website. However, even after one-and-a-half year, no interviews have been conducted for these positions despite clear instructions for filling vacant positions in the office.

Although the authorities concerned are required to finalise the recruitment within 60 days from the date of advertisement, no action has been taken to date. The chief justice of Pakistan and the higher authorities of the DGIP should take strong notice of the matter and complete the recruitment process at the earliest so that the hundreds of meritorious candidates can avail the opportunity.

Asad Khuhawar

Karachi