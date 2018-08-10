Woman passer-by killed in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Prang area on Thursday, official sources said.

They said one Sheraz, son of Sher Wali, was on his way in the limits of the Prang Police Station when Saifullah, Torey and Arif allegedly opened fire on him. As a result, a passer-by woman identified as Hadia Bibi, wife of one Faizullah, was killed on the spot while Sheraz and a passer-by child Shadmaan sustained injuries. The accused managed to flee. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda.