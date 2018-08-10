Russian envoy calls on Imran

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala and greeted him on his party’s victory in the recent elections.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters pertaining to Pak-Russia relations. Imran said he wanted Russian oil and gas companies to come to Pakistan. The ambassador lauded the Pak-Russian cooperation in defence and joint military exercises and thanked Pakistan for rescuing a Russian mountaineer. He expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, sources said.