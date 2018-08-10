Philosophy conference at KU on 13th

A conference on ‘Emerging Currents in Philosophy: Lessons for Post-Colonial Societies’ would be held at Karachi University (KU) on August 13.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Philosophy at 3pm at the Conference Hall, Sardar Yaseen Malik Professional and Development Centre of the KU. Prof Paul Komesaroff, Monash University, Australia, would deliver the keynote address, while KU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri would deliver the inaugural address.