Sindh college admissions policy for 2018-19 okayed

Sindh’s College Education Department has approved a procedure for granting first-year admissions for the academic year 2018-19 to the government-run colleges under the Sindh Electronic Centralised Admission Program.

The policy was announced by officials of the college education department on July 31, 2018, and according to itm the admission policy for the year 2017 would be replicated this year in all respects.

The incharge of the claim centres, which students approach for corrections in their admission forms, will be authorised to deduct Rs10 per claim form. The collected amount will be used as expenses of the centres and on the payment of the remunerations to their staff.

The remaining amount will be given to the chairman of the SECCAP Committee in the form of a cross cheque or a pay order for printing claim forms and claim orders.

Candidates who have domiciles of Karachi can submit their admission applications online to the Education and Literacy Department. However, those candidates who passed their matric or equivalent examinations from boards other than the Karachi board or the technical board will submit their placement forms at the office of the Director General Colleges, Sindh.

The DG Colleges office is located near Urdu Bazaar Karachi. They can also send their placement forms through courier services to the office.

Similarly, the IT section of ELD will create an online system for the submission of placement forms. The IT section will also prepare and issue the placement lists or merit lists of Karachi faculty and gender-wise admission lists.

It is stated in the draft that the DG College Sindh will be the chairman of the SECCAP2-2018, and Murad Ali Rahimoon, the Director Inspection at the DG Colleges office Sindh, has been assigned responsibilities as secretary. However, the DG College has got retirement from the service last year and no DG College has been appointed by the Sindh government since then.