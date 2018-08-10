Forex reserves fall to $17.005 billion

KARACHI: The country’s overall forex reserves went slightly down to $17.005 billion, compared with $17.079 billion in the preceding week, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased $19 million to $10.369 billion during the week ended August 3, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday. The SBP’s reserves stood at $10.349 billion in the previous week.

However, the foreign currency reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.635 billion from $6.730 billion.