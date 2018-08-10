Forex reserves fall to $17.005 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The country’s overall forex reserves went slightly down to $17.005 billion, compared with $17.079 billion in the preceding week, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased $19 million to $10.369 billion during the week ended August 3, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday. The SBP’s reserves stood at $10.349 billion in the previous week.
However, the foreign currency reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.635 billion from $6.730 billion.
KARACHI: The country’s overall forex reserves went slightly down to $17.005 billion, compared with $17.079 billion in the preceding week, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased $19 million to $10.369 billion during the week ended August 3, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday. The SBP’s reserves stood at $10.349 billion in the previous week.
However, the foreign currency reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.635 billion from $6.730 billion.
Comments