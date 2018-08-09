Weather remains pleasant in Peshawar, parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Weather remained pleasant in the provincial capital and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 32-degree centigrade.

The weather remained cloudy after a shower early in the morning.

There were also reports of rain from different parts of the province.

During the 24 hours till filing of this report, Cherat had received the highest amount of rainfall of 80 millimetres. It was followed by 71 in Risalpur, Balakot 54, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 24, Kakul, Parachinar 22, Peshawar city 17, Bannu 02 and Dir 01 millimetre.

According to Meteorological Department forecast, more rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan divisions besides Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mirpurkhas, Thatta divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Mardan, Peshawar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy fall was also expected at a few places in Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Malakand divisions and Kashmir.

Though the rain brought a respite for the dwellers but caused difficulties to the people as well due to inundating of low-lying areas of the city.

It exposed the efficiency of the civic bodies as drainage and sewerage lines were chocked and rainwater seen flowing on roads and streets.