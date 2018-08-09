Sehat Insaf Card services resumed

PESHAWAR: The Sehat Insaf Card services were temporarily suspended because of outstanding dues of Khyber Teaching Hospital which was resumed on Wednesday.

Sehat Insaf Card outstanding dues of Khyber Teaching Hospital were Rs 98 million whereas Rs 76.9 million received to the hospital and Rs 21 million is still pending. Khyber Teaching Hospital was the first to sign memorandum of understanding on 13th February 2017 with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department with a very reasonable package.

KTH Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan, Acting Finance Director Ziaullah, Sehat Sahulat Card Programme Zonal Head Tajamul Khattak, Provincial Medical Officer Dr Saleem, District Medical Officer Dr Samandar Shah, Provincial Team Leader Fayaz Noor held a meeting regarding Sehat Insaf Card outstanding dues of Khyber Teaching Hospital.

MTI KTH is providing standardised medicines and surgical disposal to Sehat Insaf Card patients admitted in KTH. About 6185 patients have been facilitated in MTI KTH whereas 3643 have been operated under Sehat Insaf Card. A separate room has been dedicated for the counter of Sehat Insaf Card and now the timings are from 9am to 11pm. The poor patients will be getting free treatment 24/7 under Sehat Insaf Card in Khyber Teaching Hospital.