Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM constitutes committee for compensation package of Army Public School’s victims

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Dost Muhammad Khan on Wednesday constituted a 10-member committee headed by provincial Minister for Law Asadullah Khan Chamkani to recommend complete compensation package for the victims of the December 2014 terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar.

Other members of the committee include caretaker provincial ministers Anwarul Haq and Rashid Khan, advisor to chief minister Asiya Khan, Secretary Law, Secretary

Finance, Secretary Home, Vice-Chairman Bar Council, representative of High Court Bar and one representative of victim families, said a handout.

The caretaker chief minister gave a patient hearing to the parents of martyrs of the attack on the Army Public School.

He was presiding over the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, said the handout.

Caretaker provincial ministers Abdur Rauf Khattak, Sara Safdar and Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Asiya Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and mothers of Army Public School martyrs attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the reservations of the victims of Army Public School incident regarding inequality and discrimination in

the compensation package and reviewed different aspects of the issue in the backdrop of the verdict of Supreme Court.

The caretaker chief minister directed that the affectees should be compensated in light of the verdict of the court without any discrimination.

He said it was a tragic incident of unique nature and therefore the affectees should be properly compensated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening