Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Islamabad

SA
Shakeel Anjum
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Islamabad: For the first time a ‘department nurtured’ officer has been asked to carry the burden to run country’s top civilian spy agency, the ‘Intelligence Bureau’ (IB), but it is just by chance.

The ‘Notification’ issued by the Establishment Division on 6th August said: “Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Joint Director-General, Director- General Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau Headquarters, is allowed to carry out day-to-day routine functions of the Bureau as Director General w.e.f. 05-08-2018 till assumption of charge by new director general.”

Generally, the senior officers from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) cadre of the Central Superior Services (CSS) of Pakistan are appointed as the director-general of the IB.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, a BPS-21 officer, started his career with the IB back in 1985 as Assistant Director after clearing the competitive examinations for selection in the IB.

Since then, he never looked back and worked with utter dedication and devotion to protect his country and its people by unearthing, dismantling and destroying numerous networks and plans hatched by hostile agents and agencies against Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi secured top positions in his professional courses on his way up the ladder. He is known as one of the most competent and dedicated officer who has served and headed almost all departments of the Bureau.

He has served in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab as well as abroad. Especially while working in the restive Balochistan province as well as in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KP) had led large scale operations against the anti-state elements and spy-network for which he was profusely commended.

In Balochistan and the KP, he not only focused on the hostile and anti-state elements, but also against the drugs smugglers’ networks, the car-lifters’ gangs, and others involved in organised crimes.

His best efforts to fight, arrest or eliminate the anti-state elements and networks were in Balochistan in particular where he spent a lot of time and successfully conducted a large number of small and big operations.

While being assigned duties in the IB Headquarters in Islamabad he served as the ‘Head of the DG IB’s Secretariat’, considered being a very coveted and sensitive assignment. For over a decade he held the position of the ‘Head of DG IB’s Secretariat’ and served with no less than 8 director-generals during the tenure.

He earned respect and appreciation from all of his bosses, all of whom eulogised him as a brilliant and patriotic officer.

The most arduous national security task given to him was that of re-organising ‘Counter Terrorism Department’ (CTD) of the Intelligence Bureau, which he accomplished in a manner that won him praise and appreciation.

The CTD of the IB is highly active all over the country now and they are constantly monitoring and taking action against the operators, groups and networks of hostile agencies working against Pakistan within our borders.

Among the ‘spy circles’ Mr Qureshi is known and respected for the outstanding contributions he has made for building new ‘Counter Terrorism’ structure in the Intelligence Bureau. And to achieve the objectives he parted ways with routine security systems and adopted modern methods and employed in most professional manner, something which helped him accomplish major counter terrorism operations in all provinces successfully.

Besides countering the operations and moves of the hostile foreign agencies working against Pakistan, Mr Qureshi particularly engaged in the counter terrorism operations. It was on the basis of the threads caught by the CTD of IB that lead to most of the highly successful operations to curb terrorism in the country.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi graduated from the National Defence University (NDU) and secured top position in National Security Course in 2013-14. He was promoted as Joint Director-General (BS-21) in the year 2014 and commanded counter terrorism drive, traced and eliminated chains of terrorists’ outfits.

While holding the office of the ‘Secretary In-charge of DG IB’ and as second-in-command of counter terrorism cell and CTD of IB served the highly reputed officers like Dr Shuaib Suddle, Javed Noor, Aftab Sultan and Masood Sharif.

He headed the Punjab IB and served on key positions in Balochistan and AJK IB and coordinated Karachi operation.

Though he seems to be the best, or one of the best officers available to fill the slot of Director-General Intelligence Bureau, he will only remain in the office, working on ‘daily basis’, till the time a regular ‘DG IB’ is appointed by the government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening