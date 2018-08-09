A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Islamabad: For the first time a ‘department nurtured’ officer has been asked to carry the burden to run country’s top civilian spy agency, the ‘Intelligence Bureau’ (IB), but it is just by chance.

The ‘Notification’ issued by the Establishment Division on 6th August said: “Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Joint Director-General, Director- General Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau Headquarters, is allowed to carry out day-to-day routine functions of the Bureau as Director General w.e.f. 05-08-2018 till assumption of charge by new director general.”

Generally, the senior officers from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) cadre of the Central Superior Services (CSS) of Pakistan are appointed as the director-general of the IB.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, a BPS-21 officer, started his career with the IB back in 1985 as Assistant Director after clearing the competitive examinations for selection in the IB.

Since then, he never looked back and worked with utter dedication and devotion to protect his country and its people by unearthing, dismantling and destroying numerous networks and plans hatched by hostile agents and agencies against Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi secured top positions in his professional courses on his way up the ladder. He is known as one of the most competent and dedicated officer who has served and headed almost all departments of the Bureau.

He has served in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab as well as abroad. Especially while working in the restive Balochistan province as well as in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KP) had led large scale operations against the anti-state elements and spy-network for which he was profusely commended.

In Balochistan and the KP, he not only focused on the hostile and anti-state elements, but also against the drugs smugglers’ networks, the car-lifters’ gangs, and others involved in organised crimes.

His best efforts to fight, arrest or eliminate the anti-state elements and networks were in Balochistan in particular where he spent a lot of time and successfully conducted a large number of small and big operations.

While being assigned duties in the IB Headquarters in Islamabad he served as the ‘Head of the DG IB’s Secretariat’, considered being a very coveted and sensitive assignment. For over a decade he held the position of the ‘Head of DG IB’s Secretariat’ and served with no less than 8 director-generals during the tenure.

He earned respect and appreciation from all of his bosses, all of whom eulogised him as a brilliant and patriotic officer.

The most arduous national security task given to him was that of re-organising ‘Counter Terrorism Department’ (CTD) of the Intelligence Bureau, which he accomplished in a manner that won him praise and appreciation.

The CTD of the IB is highly active all over the country now and they are constantly monitoring and taking action against the operators, groups and networks of hostile agencies working against Pakistan within our borders.

Among the ‘spy circles’ Mr Qureshi is known and respected for the outstanding contributions he has made for building new ‘Counter Terrorism’ structure in the Intelligence Bureau. And to achieve the objectives he parted ways with routine security systems and adopted modern methods and employed in most professional manner, something which helped him accomplish major counter terrorism operations in all provinces successfully.

Besides countering the operations and moves of the hostile foreign agencies working against Pakistan, Mr Qureshi particularly engaged in the counter terrorism operations. It was on the basis of the threads caught by the CTD of IB that lead to most of the highly successful operations to curb terrorism in the country.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi graduated from the National Defence University (NDU) and secured top position in National Security Course in 2013-14. He was promoted as Joint Director-General (BS-21) in the year 2014 and commanded counter terrorism drive, traced and eliminated chains of terrorists’ outfits.

While holding the office of the ‘Secretary In-charge of DG IB’ and as second-in-command of counter terrorism cell and CTD of IB served the highly reputed officers like Dr Shuaib Suddle, Javed Noor, Aftab Sultan and Masood Sharif.

He headed the Punjab IB and served on key positions in Balochistan and AJK IB and coordinated Karachi operation.

Though he seems to be the best, or one of the best officers available to fill the slot of Director-General Intelligence Bureau, he will only remain in the office, working on ‘daily basis’, till the time a regular ‘DG IB’ is appointed by the government.