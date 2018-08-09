Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Dera Ismael Khan, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Cherat 80mm, Risalpur 71mm, Balakot 54mm, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 24mm, Kakul, Parachinar 22mm, Peshawar City 17mm, Bannu 02mm, Dir 01mm, Noorpur Thal 69mm, Islamabad (A/P 62mm, Bokra 09mm, Golra 08mm, ZP 05mm, Saidpur 02mm), Murree 33mm, Mangla 25mm, Joharabad 15mm, Jhelum 12mm, Sargodha (A/P 08mm, City 07mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05mm) and Mandi Bahauddin 01mm.