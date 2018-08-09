Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

August 9, 2018

ATP begins bid process for Tour Finals host city post-2020

LONDON: Men’s governing tennis body the ATP has announced the opening of a tender process for hosting its season-ending showpiece tournament after a decade in London.

Currently called the ATP Finals, it consists of the top eight singles players and doubles duos and has been staged at London’s O2 Arena since 2009 and will be there through 2020.

Despite the huge success of the tournament in London and the popularity of the venue with the players, the ATP has opened the door for another bidder although it has not ruled out that it could remain in its current location past the current deal.

“Our season-ending tournament has been a remarkable success story since it moved to London in 2009, and we look forward to continuing the tournament’s growth over the next three years at The O2 through to 2020,” Chris Kermode, ATP Executive Chairman & President, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The tournament’s popularity and stature have reached unprecedented heights in London, which has attracted significant interest from potential future host cities over the years.“We feel the time is right to undertake this international tender process as we look to secure the event’s future beyond 2020.”

Last year’s tournament, won by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, attracted a weekly attendance of 253,642.Since the event moved to The O2 Arena on the banks of the River Thames, 2.3 million fans have attended.

“The O2 has set a very high bar, and we expect that staying in London beyond 2020 will also be among the options for consideration as we go through this process,” Kermode said.The tournament was first staged in Tokyo in 1970 and moved around on a yearly basis until a 13-year stint in New York’s Madison Square Garden between 1977 and 1989.

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

