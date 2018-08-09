ECP rejects impression of needless delay in polls process

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected outright the impression being created by certain circles that the ECP was causing a needless delay in the poll process.

A statement issued by the ECP termed this impression absolutely incorrect and in total negation to the Elections Act, 2017. The ECP issued its reaction, apparently to the political parties’ protest outside its secretariat, opposite to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. There was no mention of political parties or their protest in the statement.

The ECP explained that the general election was held on July 25 and within 10 days, the returned candidates had to submit details of their election expenses with the ECP for which August 04 was fixed as the last date under the Elections Act, 2017, Section 98 (3).

The ECP continued that then under the Elections Act, 2017, Section 98 (1), the notification pertaining to the returned candidates was issued on August 07 and under Article 51, the independents had to join a political party within three days and submit an affidavit accordingly to the ECP. The last date for joining a political party is August 09.

After that, the ECP was to allot reserved seats for women and minorities as per the priority lists of the political parties by August 11 and a notification was to be issued. “Therefore, to say that the ECP is causing needless delay is absolutely incorrect and in negation of the Elections Act, 2017,” the Election Commission emphasised.