Encroachments removed from KU land

Karachi University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Wednesday took serious notice of illegal encroachments on KU land near Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre and directed Campus Security Advisor Dr Muhammad Zubair to remove them.

Acting on the directive, Dr Zubair got the illegal encroachments – four food stalls -- demolished and warned the encroachers of legal consequences if the illegal structures were raised again.