Our geo-strategic location can help boost economy, says naval chief

Our geo-strategic location at the cross-border of world energy routes offers us a unique opportunity to achieve economic affluence by initiating economic activities in maritime domain, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said that on the invitation of the president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the association’s head office in Karachi.

The visit was aimed at apprising the business community of the country’s blue economic potential and to encourage them to play their role in the development of the maritime sector. While addressing the representatives of the business community, the chief of the naval staff highlighted the role of economic security in overall security context of the country.

He emphasised that a robust and strong national economy was a fundamental driver for national security. While underscoring the strategic importance of the oceans and the maritime domain for the progress and prosperity of the nations, he said that our geo-strategic location, at the cross-road of world energy routes offered us a unique opportunity to achieve affluence by initiating economic activities in maritime domain.

Pakistan has huge maritime potentials and there is a dire need to explore and tap these resources by boosting local industry and creating opportunities of undertaking joint ventures, he added. While highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the naval chief said that it would act as a catalyst to boost Pakistan’s economy.

KATI President Tariq lauded the role and efforts of the Pakistan Navy in making sea lanes of communication safe and defence of the sea frontier. He further acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to enhance maritime awareness in the country.

He specifically praised the PN’s efforts to undertake socio-economic uplift projects which included the establishment of schools/ colleges, hospitals, and job opportunities for local populace in the coastal areas of Pakistan. He assured requisite participation of the business community in the development of the country’s maritime sector.

On this occasion, the director of Maritime Policy and Research also briefed the KATI members regarding the role and functions of the Pakistan Navy. The presentation also focused on potential and opportunities to develop the national economy through the maritime sector.