NAB starts inquiry against cheating ‘housing schemes’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, initiated an inquiry against the management of National House Building and Road Development Corporation and others regarding cheating public at large.

As per detail, dozens of complaints from multiple cities including Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Azad Kashmir were received against accused Mian Waseem Ahmed. Complainants claim that they have purchased plots in housing schemes i.e. National Gardens, Defence Valley, National Town, Sir Syed Town, New Islamabad City, Defence Avenue, advertised by a famous TV star Lucky Ali, whose real name is Mian Waseem Ahmed.

However, despite the lapse of 24 years, they have not received possession of plots.

During complaint verification, it was revealed that accused Mian Waseem Ahmed is cheating public at large by advertising through multiple housing schemes. As the schemes were advertised nationwide, there are potentially hundreds of affectees of subject housing schemes.

Accused receives initial investment from complainants and later transfers plot to another scheme after every 7-10 years. No development work is carried out in all the above housing schemes.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that NAB is making all-out efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers. “However, this practice to invest in the unauthorised housing schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged,” he said. He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system investment companies.