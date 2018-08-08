Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

MN
Mohammad Nasir
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Geo film ‘Load Wedding’ new song released

KARACHI: The much-anticipated video of the song “Munday Lahore De” of the upcoming chartbuster ‘Load Wedding,’ presented by Filmwala Pictures and Geo Films released on Tuesday.

‘Load Wedding’ will be released by Distribution Club in Pakistan. Released video track of the much hyped mehndi song “Munday Lahore De” after securing rave reviews for “Rangeya.” The song is composed by the music maestro Shani Arshad who had also composed Actor in Law’s and Na Maloom Afraad’s hit songs earlier.

With the well-thought-out marketing strategy, showed how important it is to be creative and immaculately imprint the name ‘Load Wedding’ in people’s minds. Singers, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Saima Jahan have left no stone unturned to keep it light and hit it out of the park. The lyrics have been penned by Shani Arshad and Mohsin Abbas Haider who have managed to bring out the Desi Punjabi Wedding feels through this song.

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat created magic on screen with their impeccable chemistry, unmatched energy and dance moves that will definitely get you on your toes.

The song has been choreographed very intelligently by Nigha Jee, who has given new mehndi dance goals for this wedding season. Fahad Mustafa & Mehwish Hayat in vibrant and colorful clothes keeping the desi theme in mind. Munday Lahore De is the perfect peppy mehndi song of the season, from its melody to lyrics, the song has us hooked. Keeping every beat and step on track, Shani Arshad has created a masterpiece for the song and dance lovers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen