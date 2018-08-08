Player’s fee for matches increased: PCB releases domestic season’s schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday the schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 domestic cricket calendar.

According to schedule Inter-Region U-19 (one-day), already in progress from August 1, will end on August 28 whereas Inter-Region U-19 (three-day) will start from September 1 and will continue till October 9.

Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup will begin from October 21 at Multan while Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (first class) and Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (one-day) will get under way from September 1.

National T20 Cup will be in progress from December 10 to 25 at Karachi with Regional Inter- District U-19 (one-day) beginning from January 1, 2019. Pakistan Cup (one-day) will be held from April 2 to 14, 2019 at Faisalabad and Multan whereas Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II will roll into action from April 16.Patron’s Trophy Grade II will mark the end of season and will begin from April 16 to be concluded on May 7, 2019.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: The cricket board has decided to not only increase the match fee of players in all domestic competitions but has also raised the prize money of the tournaments.

A player in the playing eleven of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade I match will now get Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 25,000 he was receiving in the last season.Similarly, his match fee of Rs 20,000 for a one-day match has been raised to Rs 25,000.

The remaining four players of the 15-member regional squads sitting on the bench are now set to make Rs 34,750 under the new arrangements of The Twenty20 specialists will also earn more during this season as their per match fee for T20 tournaments has been increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000. Players playing in the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament will now pocket Rs 35,000 — an increase of Rs 5,000 a game.

The prize money of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy will see an increase of Rs1million which means the prize purse of this season’s tournament will be Rs 5,400,000.

Similarly, the prize money of the Twenty20 tournament has been increased from Rs 4,900,000 to Rs 5,700,000, of the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Tournament from Rs 150,000 to Rs 250,000 and of the Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament from Rs 150,000 to Rs 250,000.