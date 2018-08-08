Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

World

AFP
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran dismisses US talks offer

TEHRAN: Iran dismissed a US offer to renegotiate a historic 2015 nuclear deal signed with other major powers as President Donald Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Tuesday.

Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May has infuriated European partners who were determined to keep it alive and now find their businesses operating in Iran faced with the threat of US legal penalties.

The sanctions that went into effect on Tuesday target Iranian access to US banknotes and key economic sectors including cars and carpets. Much of the damage has already been done, with Trump’s aggressive rhetoric fuelling a run on the rial in recent months, while worsening inflation has stoked public protests against the government’s management of the economy that have intensified over the past week.

Most Iranians see US hostility as a basic fact of life, so their frustration is largely directed at their own leaders for not handling the situation better. "Prices have been increasing for three or four months and everything we need has become so expensive, even before sanctions returned," said Yasaman, a 31-year-old photographer in Tehran.

He said Iran’s leaders may need to "drink the poison cup" and negotiate with the US. In a statement on Monday just hours before the sanctions went back into force, Trump said: "The Iranian regime faces a choice".

Either change its threatening, destabilising behaviour and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation. "I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime’s malign activities, including its ballistic missile programme and its support for terrorism," Trump said.

But his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani dismissed the idea of talks while crippling sanctions were in force. "If you’re an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife, and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife," he told state television..

"They want to launch psychological warfare against the Iranian nation," Rouhani said. "Negotiations with sanctions doesn’t make sense." Iran’s currency has lost around half its value since Trump announced the US would withdraw from the nuclear pact.

But the last two days have seen an impressive 20 percent rally in the value of the rial after the government announced new foreign exchange rules and launched a corruption crackdown that included the arrest of the central bank’s currency chief.

The new rules allow unlimited tax-free currency and gold imports, and reopen exchange bureaus after a disastrous attempt to fix the value of the rial in April backfired spectacularly with corrupt traders making a fortune out of a mushrooming black market. Iran is also taking solace in the fact that most of the world strongly opposes Trump’s policy, with China, India and Turkey all saying they are unwilling to substantially cut purchases from Iran when the US reimposes sanctions on the energy sector on November 5.

The European Union’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc deeply regrets the US move. "We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran," she said in a statement co-signed by the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif told reporters the global reaction to Trump’s move showed that the US was diplomatically "isolated," but acknowledged the sanctions "may cause some disruption."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen