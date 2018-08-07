Actress Aamina named global ambassador for girls’ education

Islamabad: The Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education on Monday named actress Aamina Sheikh its global ambassador for girls’ education.

Aamina has highlighted in her television and film work the serious social issues particularly around gender and female empowerment.

She joined hands with PAGE to bridge the gap between educational inequalities in Pakistan, and inspire young girls, with fewer opportunities, and poorer backgrounds towards prosperous futures, said a news release issued here.

The PAGE said it was striving for the provision of equal opportunities for education for both genders, particularly focusing on improving the female literacy landscape in Pakistan. The PAGE said it worked to improve the gender gap through policy analysis and recommendations, advocacy and supporting women entrepreneurship within the education sector.

According to it, it in collaboration with American Refugee Committee Pakistan provide a platform to promote girls’ education and leadership. "Under the partnership, PAGE has started to set up Star Schools which are a part of the nationwide Out-of-School-Children Programme that aims to enroll One Million young boys and girls into schools, both formal and informal all over the country."

Amina Sheikh said she was committed to supporting PAGE. “The purpose of one’s life must be greater than the self, to bring lasting change. As the global ambassador for girls’ education campaign, I will inspire young girls and the community at large to understand how vital a role education plays, both in personal transformation and national development," she said.