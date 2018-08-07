Mango festival and promotion of agriculture sector appreciated

Islamabad: The conduct of events like mango festival and proper promotion of agricultural strengthen and appreciate the productivity and export of mangoes and other produce.

This was narrated by the Minister for Food, Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan during the closing ceremony of three-day mango festival held at The Centaurus Mall in Islamabad attended by the dignitaries and notables from all walks of life specially from field of agriculture.

The said ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Asif Ali. Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Rector International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Ex-Vice Chancellor for University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Afaq Tiwana President farmer association of Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and such events will help boost the agricultural development of the country. He added a permanency and continuity of the agricultural reforms required for rapid development. Expressing his personal interest, he narrated that not that he has become a Minister for agriculture, but, in past as well he had been working for the development and progression of agriculture in Pakistan and shall continue to do so in future as well in personal capacity irrespective of his portfolio.

He further added the concerned quarters must play their positive role in the development of agriculture adding that at present, quality of Pakistani mangoes is being appreciated all over the world and to bring further improvement, there is need to expedite utilization of scientific means and at present this is the priority of the Punjab Government.

Referring to projects initiated for the better productivity of mangoes he said that a research work is being carried out in Agricultural Machinery Research Institute Multan to enhance the post-harvest duration, a success of which shall contain the chances of mangoes being decayed. He also advised all those cultivators and business community related to the production of mangoes to adopt latest scientific technologies to boost the production.

We need to monitor the international standards. " We also need to address the bugs and pests damaging our crop," he added. He appreciated the steps taken by Government of the Punjab on providing quality mangoes saplings on subsidized rates.

He informed that under the policy of Mango Research Institute, process of preparing certified plants is underway which will provide stability to this industry. He further added that such exhibitions are necessary and very important to promote the agricultural products of the country.