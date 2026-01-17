Bamboo: World’s next sustainable ‘superfood’ hiding in plain sight

The researchers have identified bamboo as the world’s next sustainable “superfood” for global diets after conducting the first academic review of bamboo consumption.

The review study has found evidence suggesting the myriad of health and nutritional benefits related to bamboo.

Bamboo is known as the fastest-growing plant on Earth, with some species reaching up to 90cm in a single day. Among all the countries, China and India are the largest producers of bamboo.

According to review findings led by Anglia Ruskin University, bamboo could become an important superfood based on its wide-ranging nutritional profile.

Being rich in protein and amounts of fiber, the shoots naturally contain low fat amounts. It is also rich in amino acids, selenium and potassium. Additionally, it is the source of several vitamins, including niacin, thiamine, vitamin A, E and B6.

The review also suggests that integrating bamboo into a regular diet could address several health issues.

Human trials showed improved blood sugar control and lipid profile, which can lower the risk of diabetes and improve heart health.

High levels of cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin improves digestive health and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Rich with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, bamboo showed a reduction in cell toxicity and inflammation.

The presence of compounds in bamboo can inhibit the formation of furan and reduce the production of acrylamide, thereby protecting from food contamination.

However, some researchers also voice concerns over safety risks as bamboo contains cyanogenic glycosides, which release cyanide if not neutralized.

Future prospects

Senior author Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said, “Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide -- but it must be prepared correctly.”

“Our review shows bamboo's clear promise as a possible 'superfood', but there are also gaps in our knowledge. We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations,” Smith added.