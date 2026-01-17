Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit their stickiest issue as parents as she just wants the ‘freedom’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are like oil and water when it comes to their children, so much so that their personal life has become strife with tense conversations that happen often behind closed doors.

For those unversed, these conversations relate to their status as royal children, who are sixth and seventh in line to the British throne.

According to the source who just spoke to Heat World, while Meghan Markle is of the opinion that pretending her children don’t exit and hiding their faces will only lead to more ‘speculation and pressure’ but Prince Harry, with his childhood of over exposure due to being the spare to the throne of England puts his foot down every time.

This is why the source was quoted saying, “Meghan keeps insisting there’s no big master plan and that she just wants the freedom to include the children naturally.”

Especially since their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are fully out there on social media and “a huge part of the royal brand.”

She’s also allegedly giving the Duke reminders that “even though they’re living in Montecito, they are royalty”.

Plus, being a business owner “it’s no secret she’d like to have Archie and Lilibet more front and centre,” the same insider explained. But Harry remains ‘firmly opposed’ and refuses to budge. That is what’s led to some very tense conversations behind closed doors,” as a result.

Before concluding they also made a few things clear and that is that Harry’s decisions come from his instinct to shield, but Meghan’s instinct is different, because her’s is to ‘build’.

“This disagreement about the children isn’t a one-off,” they also said. Because “Harry hasn’t changed his mind – he’s just chosen not to fight this one publicly. They’re navigating it one step at a time, but it’s one of their stickiest issues.”

“And while they do both want what’s best for the children, it could easily turn into a real power struggle if they're not careful,” the source concluded by saying.