Ginnifer Goodwin makes honest confession about her kids

Ginnifer Goodwin has opened up about keeping her kids away from Hollywood once.

Speaking with People Magazine at the BAFTA Tea in Beverly Hills on January 10, the actress revealed that her kids have discovered a passion for acting.

Goodwin is mother of two kids Oliver Finlay Dallas, born in 2014, and Hugo Wilson Dallas, born in 2016. She shares them with husband Josh Dallas.

The actress admitted that for years she was determined to keep her children "as far away from show business as possible. Then when they weren’t interested, I was like, ‘What did I do wrong?’"

However, now that her children have "discovered school plays" Goodwin is "delighted."

"So, I mean, I’m very happy in this place that is, like, let’s focus on school productions," Goodwin added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ginnifer Goodwin's children Oliver and Hugo also made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Zootopia 2.

At the time, Goodwin told E! News, "We have never let our children go to Hollywood anything. We’re very private. We heart out their faces on social media."

"We’ve explained to them we’re still not gonna be posting about them, and they’re not allowed to Google themselves," she added.