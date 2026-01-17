Buckingham Palace confirms Prince William will be in Bristol during Harry's UK trip

Kensington Palace announcement has crushed hopes of Prince William and Harry's reunion

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince William will be in Bristol on Thursday, January 22, amid Prince Harry’s trip to Britain next week.

Prince Harry is all set to return to Britain next Thursday for hearing in privacy case.

Meanwhile, the latest Kensington Palace announcement has apparently crushed the hopes of Prince William and his estranged brother’s reunion.

The Majesty Magazine shared the palace announcement on X, which reads, “The Prince of Wales will carry out engagements in Bristol next Thursday, 22nd January, showcasing the city’s trailblazing achievements in sustainability and its role as a driving force for innovation in the UK.”

With this announcement, there is no hope of brothers’ reunion as Prince William will be hundreds of miles away during the Duke trip back to the UK.

Moreover, Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince William’s major engagement on Harry’s visit.

King Charles office says in official royal diary, “22 January 2026, the Prince of Wales will visit the National Composites Centre, and the Isambard-AI Supercomputer, Feynman Way Central, Emersons Green, Bristol.”

The palace also said, “22 January 2026, the Prince of Wales, Founder and President, The Earthshot Prize, will visit Matter, Albert Rd, St Philip's, Bristol.”

There are also reports Meghan Markle will accompany her husband Prince Harry when he also visits UK in July.