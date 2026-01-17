Google blocks unverified Android apps, millions affected

Google is working on the largest overhaul of the Android app install process in years and is now bringing a more rigorous app verification process when sideloading an app on Android.

Sideloading has been a characteristic of Android that has always distinguished it from the iPhone.

Apparently, Google is trial-testing an "advanced installation flow" feature, which would allow users to install unverified apps, but with an added warning message. Google Play text strings show that a dialogue box will pop out, warning the user that the developer of the app they are about to install is unverified.

The new workflow is currently under development and is not functional yet. Despite the warning looking similar to the warning on Samsung and Pixel phones as well as other Android phones, Google is expected to improve it and prevent normal users from installing unsafe applications.

Highly advanced users may be given more freedom to install the applications without going through the verification process.

Verification rollout for developers will begin this year and is expected to take full effect in 2027. The move is touted as a necessary step toward improved security, not least because roughly a third of Android devices are no longer supported with regular updates, further increasing the risks of sideloading.

Sideloading has always been among Android's main distinguishing features that gave freedom to its users to install apps from outside the Play Store. Google's new system represents a careful balancing act – improving safety without alienating power users.