Google expands Flow AI video tool to workspace users

Google has extended its launch of its AI video generation application called Google Flow and has made it accessible not only to its AI Pro and AI Ultra users but also to the Google Workspace Business app and academic users. This way Google aims to develop AI video generation capabilities within work software.

The expansion highlights how Google is treating the capability of generative video as an important functionality to be incorporated into the Workspace package and not as an experimental task. The goal is to make the creation of short-form videos more accessible to all.

What does Google Flow offer users?

Google Flow relies on the Veo 3.1 video generation model, and it enables the creation of video clips of up to eight seconds based on simple text descriptions or images. Several video clips can be joined together to produce a larger video scene.

The application also comes with advanced tools to further refine the results. These include the control of light and camera angles, as well as the creation or removal of objects within an image. Google recently brought the vertical video feature to the application.

Hand in hand with video creation comes audio creation. Audio can be created when users extend videos, transition scenes, and use reference images. This is yet another element which adds realism to AI videos.

Flow also comes with an integrated tool named Nano Banana Pro, which is Google’s AI tool for image creation. This gives users a chance to create their own characters or image concepts before applying them to a scene from a video, which is an efficient way of creating using Google’s system.