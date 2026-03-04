Are you quitting ChatGPT? Here’s what to do before you switch

Users are considering switching their AI chatbots as the recent controversies and trends like 'Quit ChatGPT' are rising among users, convincing them to shift from one platform to another.

If you are also switching from ChatGPT to rival AI platforms such as Google Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude, then here are mistakes you are being advised not to make: one.

The most critical mistake that users often make is leaving without backing up their data. By exporting your ChatGPT chat history during AI tool transitions, you can safeguard essential conversations and research notes and saved responses because deleted chats cannot be restored.

What happens when you delete ChatGPT chat?

The OpenAI help page explains that deleted chats will undergo permanent deletion after 30 days except for those chats which have already been de-identified or need to stay intact for security and legal purposes.

Users lost access to their chats because the system made them inaccessible through all available methods, which included interface and API and customer support options.

Users who want to switch to AI platforms like Gemini or Claude should first create backups of their ChatGPT data because this information contains vital value.

How to download your ChatGPT chats?

To export your data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform:

Open ChatGPT on your internet browser Click your profile icon in the bottom left corner Select Settings Go to Data Controls Click Export next to the option Export Data The user must complete the on-screen instructions to complete downloading.

Your chat backup enables you to access all your previous questions and AI responses, which you can use for work needs or personal use.