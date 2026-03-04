OpenAI eyes NATO contract for coalition networks following Pentagon deal, source says

OpenAI is officially looking to collaborate with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), marking a significant move to deploy its AI technology. The recent revelation comes days after the ChatGPT-owner struck a deal with the Pentagon. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman has previously clarified in a meeting that the company was looking to deploy on all NATO classified networks. However, a company spokesperson later clarified to the Journal that Altman had misspoke, and the contract opportunity was actually for NATO’s “unclassified networks.”

OpenAI, supported by major tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon and others, announced a deal last week to utilize its technology within the Pentagon’s classified network. This follows US President Donald Trump for the government to cease working with rival Anthropic.

In a related development, Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei emphasized the company’s opposition to the Pentagon for using its AI models for panoptic monitoring or to power fully autonomous weapons. The Pentagon has expressed interest in using AI models to conduct mass surveillance of Americans and to develop weapons that operate without human interference.

In an updated statement issued on Monday, OpenAI said its AI systems “shall not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of US persons and nationals.”

Conversely, as reported by Reuters, the Pentagon also declared that AI services would not be used by intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA).

Altman further clarified during a company meeting on Tuesday, referring to the Pentagon deal: “I think this was an example of a complex, but right decision with extremely difficult brand consequences and very negative PR for us in the short term.”