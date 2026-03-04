Social media ban: Virginia appeals injunction against social media screen time limit for children
The new law in Virginia, US, was intended to shield children from the "addictive" components of social media and protect children's mental health
The U.S. state of Virginia has appealed a judge's preliminary injunction against a state law limiting children under 16 to one hour of social media use a day.
In a Tuesday March 3 court filing, the state said it will ask the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, to set aside the February 27 injunction from U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria.
Signed by then-Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin last May, the law was intended to shield children from the "addictive" components of social media and protect children's mental health.
The law that had taken effect on January 1 , also required all users to verify their ages.
NetChoice, a trade group with dozens of members including Google, Facebook, and Instagram parent Meta Platforms and Elon Musk's X, said the law violated the First Amendment by restricting access to constitutionally protected speech, a job best left to parents.
Giles, an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden, said Virginia had a compelling interest in protecting children from social media addiction, but the state went too far.
The appeals court will assess whether NetChoice is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims.
-
Short attention spans are rising–Can friction-maxxing restore your focus?
-
Meta tests AI shopping feature to compete with ChatGPT and Gemini
-
Beyond the smartphones: Qualcomm CEO sees robotics as top growth engine by 2028
-
Is AI monitoring your every action at work?
-
Musk's X, xAI settle $17.5bn debt early, investors take notice
-
AI is changing academic research and surpassing PhD scholars–Here’s how
-
Experts say social media age checks risk security and privacy
-
ChatGPT or ‘QuitGPT’? OpenAI’s app uninstall rate jumps 295 percent after Pentagon deal