'The Night Manager' EP weighs in on secret season 3
'The Night Manager' season two was recently dropped, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
After ten years, season two of The Night Manager. But will fans have to wait quite long for season three?
Stephen Garett, the series executive producer, hopes not. The creator adds it's in the works, suggesting the show is in early development.
But, true to the series' theme of spies and secrets, the producer kept the details of storylines and shoots secret.
In the meantime, The Night Manager's director, Georgi Banks-Davies, reflects on how challenging it was to direct season two, particularly after the success of season one under Suzanne Bier's direction.
In the interview with Variety, she recalls the first call she received for the show. "It was actually two years ago today. I got an out of the blue phone call from my agent saying, ‘Guess what, they want to see you for The Night Manager.'"
"'Oh my God, incredible.’ I’m a huge le Carré fan, a huge espionage fan and a huge fan of thrillers," the director remembers.
When she began shooting season two, Georgi adds, The Night Manager felt like filming a six-hour film.
"I think this is the closest thing to cinema you can do as a TV director. Right from the start, I was basically told: This is a six-hour movie. So it’s shot all at the same time, it’s edited all at the same time — it’s made like a six-hour movie."
Amid this, Georgi also notes the pressure she had while making the show. "There’s a lot of pressure, but also so much freedom creatively. And I still cannot believe I got to make it," the director adds.
The Night Manager season two is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
