Elon Musk announces big leap in Tesla’s AI chip technology

Elon Musk has unveiled a major update regarding the manufacturing of Tesla’s AI chips.

Taking to X, the CEO of Tesla shared a big leap in AI chip technology and posted, “Our AI5 chip design is almost done and AI6 is in early stages.”

While revealing the details about the next-generation chips, he wrote, “There will be AI7, AI8, AI9 and beyond, for which we are aiming for a 9 month design cycle.”

“These will become the highest-volume AI chips in the world, by a huge margin,” the 54-year-old billionaire added.

Last year, Musk predicted that a small number of AI5 units would be produced in 2026 and the high volume production would only be possible in 2027.

On the other hand, AI6 chips would achieve roughly twice the performance with massive volume production in the mid of 2028, as reported by Reuters.

The production of these chips will occur in Samsung’s plant in Texas and TSMC’s fab in Arizona.

According to Musk, these chips will not only be used in vehicles but also in a variety of hardware, including Neuralink and Optimus robots.