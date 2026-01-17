Sarah Ferguson holds secret meetings as she plans 'successful formula' for retaliation, financial stability

Sarah Ferguson is 'seriously worried' about maintaining her lifestyle

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has held secret meetings ahead of her and Andrew’s eviction from the Royal Lodge after King Charles notice to vacate the royal residence.

Sarah and Andrew have been asked to leave the Royal Lodge amid their connections to Jeffrey Epstein besides stripping of their royal titles.

According to reports Sarah Ferguson is 'seriously worried' about maintaining her lifestyle.

Amid these developments, royal insiders have claimed, "With no substantial income coming in Sarah is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Harry and is willing to pen a tell-all memoir about her time with Andrew and how she was treated by the Royal Family after their split.”

Now, the OK! has reported the insiders have claimed that Sarah has already held multiple "exploratory meetings" with "very interested" publishers about a new book on her life and times with the royals.

The close confidant said, "Sarah has closely analyzed the path Harry and Meghan took – starting with a televised interview, moving into streaming projects, and culminating in a book – and she views it as a successful formula for both retaliation and financial stability."

Previously, Sarah published her first memoir, My Story, in 1996 – a candid account of her years inside the royal family and the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew.

It followed by Finding Sarah in 2011, which focused on debt and personal struggle.