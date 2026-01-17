Adam Sandler's 'shocking' death plans come to light

Adam Sandler’s death plans with an unexpected promise have reportedly sent his fans into a frenzy.

For those unaware, the 59-year-old American actor and comedian went to accept a Career Achievement award celebrating performers over 50 at AARP's recent Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

At the event, Sandler shared some plans of his passing but he assured his ardent fans that he would work and make as many movies as he can before departing from life.

He said, "I don't know how much time I have left – 60, 70 years. 80 tops, maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine. (Regardless), I promise to everyone here tonight, I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead – and at least 25 of them will be good."

The Happy Gilmore star’s remarks made the crowd erupt into laughter at that time; however, several took it as classic Sandler candour covered in comedy.

A well-placed insider told Radar Online, "People laughed, but there was a moment where it landed harder than expected. He was clearly joking, but also making the point that he has no intention of slowing down just because he's nearing 60.”

"It sounded shocking in isolation, but it was really about defying expectations around age and relevance,” another insider stated.

"Adam has gotten recent critical acclaim for his dramatic turns for his work in the likes of Jay Kelly, and his plan is clearly to leave some kind of serious mark on cinema before he snuffs it!" they concluded.