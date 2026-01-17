Chelsea Handler reveals the type of man she'll never date

Chelsea Handler got candid about her lifestyle, relationships and personal boundaries.

Ahead of her upcoming tour, Handler made a shocking confession during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The comedian discussed her attitude towards drugs and dating, saying, "I love all drugs. I love drugs. I love LSD. I love MDMA. I mean, I don't love cocaine and heroin, but those drugs are gross."

She went on to add, "I mean, I've, I've definitely done them, but I don't do them on the regular, but I'm not … I love drugs. I think they're a great mind expander, and they're not for everybody, but they're for me."

As per Handler, now is the best time for drugs since every drug is available in micro dose, noting that "there's nothing to be scared of because you're not gonna get that f***ed up anyway."

Revealing that she and her friends often get together to party and drugs, Handler wasasked if she could be friends or date someone who is sober. The comedian admitted that she tries not to, explaining that lifestyle compatibility matters to her.

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea Handler's most recent high-profile relationship was with Jo Koy, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022.