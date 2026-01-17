Paris Hilton calls son Phoenix her 'greatest blessing' in birthday

Paris Hilton has marked major milestone for her baby boy.

The Hilton Hotel heiress took to Instagram and posted a video montage to celebrate her son Phoenix's birthday with One Direction's Night Changes playing in the background.

Celebrating her son's third birthday, Paris wrote, "Happy 3rd Birthday to my angel boy."

"Phoenix, your smile and infectious laugh light up every room and my entire heart," she added.

Paris went on to write, "You radiate so much joy, love, and happiness, it’s impossible not to feel it when you’re near. Watching you grow into the most caring, gentle big brother to your baby sister Londy melts me every single day."

"You are my sunshine, my magic, and one of my greatest blessings. I love you more than words can ever say," she concluded with a hashtag of "silving mom."

The video Paris Hilton posted featured adorable clips of Phoenix through years.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One wrote, "Sweet boy with the sweetest mama."

Another added, "so sweet! happy birthday to your angel boy."

"I cried so much when I saw Paris in love season 2 and you showed the baby to @kathyhilton what a beautiful moment love ya sis," the third comment read.

Besides Phoenix, Paris also shares a daughter London with husband Carter Reum.