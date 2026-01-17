Noah Wyle reveals his secret late-night hangouts with George Clooney

Noah Wyle has opened up about his decades-long friendship with former ER costar George Clooney.

Speaking with People Magazine at the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Los Angeles on January 10, the actor revealed that he and Clooney reunite when their travel plans happen to line up.

About their recent meetup, Wyle said, "It was either here in L.A. at the Chateau Marmont one night when he was in between jobs, or it was in Vancouver when I was working on something and he was in New Vancouver."

He went on to add, "It's one of those... ‘Are you in New York right now?’ kind of spur-of-the-moment, spontaneous evenings that you think are going to last a couple of hours and end up taking half the night."

As per Wyle, whenever he reunites with Clooney it is "always from the point where we last left each other."

Adding about their time on the ER set, he said "Those bonds that were forged during that show are so lovely and intimate that I feel like we don't have to be totally present in each other's lives to be able to have a context for each other's lives."

"He's been a real touchstone figure in my life and one who seems to pop up with great regularity at the right moments," Noah Wyle said of George Clooney.

It is pertinent to mention that longtime pals also had a special moment at the AARP event, when they presented each other with their respective awards.