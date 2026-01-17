Australian Open: Djokovic chases historic 25th Grand Slam with new approach

Novak Djokovic is set to achieve a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at Australian Open by adopting a new mental approach.

Currently, the Serbian tennis player is tied with Margaret Court at 24 Grand Slam titles.

According to Djokovic, he is moving away from a “now or never” or “make-it-or-break-it” mentality to reduce unnecessary pressure and improve his performances in Melbourne.

“There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving,” Djokovic, who is seeded fourth at Melbourne Park, said.

He added, “I hope it comes to that [winning 25], but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had.”

“I don't think it's needed for me to really go far in terms of make-it-or-break-it or a now-or-never type of mentality. Neither does that allow me to excel and perform my best,” Djokovic said, who is aiming to become the oldest Grand Slam men’s champion.

In recent years, the Serb player has shown signs of decline due to injuries. Despite being injured, he managed to reach the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams last year.

The 38-year-old is the last man besides Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to win this historic title.

Alacaraz, 22, and Sinner 24, have won the last eight consecutive majors between them.