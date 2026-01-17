WhatsApp to replace Tenor with Klipy for GIF search

WhatsApp is planning a major update for its iOS app, replacing Tenor with Klipy as the platform’s primary GIF provider. The change comes in anticipation of Tenor shutting down its public API on June 30, 2026, which would otherwise disrupt GIF searches for millions of users.

According to the rumours, this update was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS with the version number 26.2.10.70 on TestFlight. The update will automatically switch users, with no action required, silently transfering Tenor users onto Klipy and leaving the only evidence of change being a "Klipy" label on newly shared GIFs. WhatsApp plans to replace Tenor fully rather than treat Klipy as an optional add-on.

For that, Tenor has already shut down new API registrations, and the service will be ended in mid-2026. Without its replacement, apps that use Tenor would no longer fetch GIFs, leaving users with broken searches.

This early integration of Klipy helps WhatsApp to avoid a broken GIF experience on the platform. Klipy provides animated GIFs, stickers, and memes through an official API. The API works like those from Tenor and GIPHY.

The update will be expanded WhatsApp's GIF keyboard from a two-column to a three-column display, meaning users would be able to see 50% more GIFs in one go. The new update aims to enhance users' conversational experience.

To date, WhatsApp internally splits access to GIFs: some rely on GIPHY and others on Tenor. In the case of replacing Tenor with Klipy, users will be taken to new GIFs automatically, while GIPHY users remain where they are. The platform aims to keep at least two GIF providers available at all times to prevent service disruptions, a strategy also being adopted by other apps like Discord.