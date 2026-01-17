Meghan Markle's endless 'doom loop' post royal exit laid bare
Meghan Markle's 'aspirational' ventures have come under scrutiny
Meghan Markle is once again being slammed by a royal expert who thinks the Duchess is in a "doom loop."
Meghan launched multiple ventures in 2025 after spending half of 2024 away from the spotlight. The Duchess of Sussex started 2025 with her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and launched her brand As Ever soon after, following that up with her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.
Her brand sells products like jams, leather bookmarks, wines, sage honey with honeycomb, orange marmalade, flower sprinkles, peppermint tea, and more. A cookbook is also expected to hit shelves in spring.
Now, Lee Cohen, a US-based columnist/royal is weighing in on the multiple projects launched by the Duchess.
The expert told The Daily Express, "My take is that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is no longer a journey. It’s a loop."
"A doom loop, it seems: Launch. Hype. Disappointment. Rebrand. Repeat. By 2026, the pattern isn’t just familiar — it’s exhausting," they added.
The commenator added: "Markle soldiers on with As Ever, the rebranded corpse of the eternally delayed American Riviera Orchard."
He blasted the Duchess’ product launches, saying, "It’s the ultimate influencer grift: overpriced wine, homeware, candles, and platitudes peddled as 'aspirational.'"
This comes as Meghan is expected to visit the U.K. for the first time in years in the summer alongside Prince Harry.
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton have reset their 'love' after cancer
-
Prince William, Meghan Markle make parallel PR moves
-
Meghan Markle's As Ever facing branding problems?
-
Kate Middleton is more relaxed in 'Wellington boots than diamond tiara'
-
Prince William's latest move reveals rift is strong with Prince Harry
-
Princess Eugenie becomes second royal after Meghan to feature in viral trend
-
Kate Middleton dashes through rain at Windsor Castle
-
Meghan Markle fulfills fan wish as she joins viral 2106 trend