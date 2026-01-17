Meghan Markle's endless 'doom loop' post royal exit laid bare

Meghan Markle's endless 'doom loop' and 'rebranded corpse brand' slammed

Meghan Markle is once again being slammed by a royal expert who thinks the Duchess is in a "doom loop."

Meghan launched multiple ventures in 2025 after spending half of 2024 away from the spotlight. The Duchess of Sussex started 2025 with her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and launched her brand As Ever soon after, following that up with her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Her brand sells products like jams, leather bookmarks, wines, sage honey with honeycomb, orange marmalade, flower sprinkles, peppermint tea, and more. A cookbook is also expected to hit shelves in spring.

Now, Lee Cohen, a US-based columnist/royal is weighing in on the multiple projects launched by the Duchess.

The expert told The Daily Express, "My take is that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is no longer a journey. It’s a loop."

"A doom loop, it seems: Launch. Hype. Disappointment. Rebrand. Repeat. By 2026, the pattern isn’t just familiar — it’s exhausting," they added.

The commenator added: "Markle soldiers on with As Ever, the rebranded corpse of the eternally delayed American Riviera Orchard."

He blasted the Duchess’ product launches, saying, "It’s the ultimate influencer grift: overpriced wine, homeware, candles, and platitudes peddled as 'aspirational.'"

This comes as Meghan is expected to visit the U.K. for the first time in years in the summer alongside Prince Harry.