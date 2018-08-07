Meezan Bank installs ATM at KCCI

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art, off-site ATM at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) that will enable users an instant access to cash, money transfer and bill payment services, a statement said on Monday.

Kamran Zafar, regional manager at Meezan Bank, said the ATM services combine ease, security and technology to meet the financial needs of customers.

“With over 600 machines installed nationwide, we strive to make everyday life easier. We are confident that this recent initiative has further strengthened our mission by serving the small banking needs of the KCCI employees, as well as ATM users of other offices nearby.”