NA-112

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim ordered Monday Toba NA-112 returning officer to recount the votes of the constituency. Earlier Friday same court had restrained the ECP from issuing notification of the result of NA-112 from where PML-N candidate Junaid Anwar Chaudhry was declared winner by the returning officer after checking of rejected votes and counting of postal ballot papers on July 28. Defeated PTI candidate Ch Muhammad Ashfaq had filed a petition before the LHC in which he had taken plea that RO had refused to recount the ballot papers of winner and defeated candidates on the request of the petitioner.