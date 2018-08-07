Tue August 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Succession papers

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday referred the issue of difficulties being faced by citizens in obtaining succession certificate and other related matters to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice. According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani, in writing referred the matter to the Senate standing committee.

