Succession papers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday referred the issue of difficulties being faced by citizens in obtaining succession certificate and other related matters to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice. According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani, in writing referred the matter to the Senate standing committee.
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday referred the issue of difficulties being faced by citizens in obtaining succession certificate and other related matters to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice. According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani, in writing referred the matter to the Senate standing committee.
Comments