Geo mega serial ‘Ab Dekh Khuda Kia Karta Hai’ starts today

KARACHI: Geo TV will launch mega drama serial “AB DEKH KHUDA KIA KERTA HAI” from 7th Aug Tuesday at 20:00. Lead cast includes Danish Taimoor and Sanam Chaudhary. For the first time Danish Taimor is playing anti-hero and come up with very convincing projection of negative role.

‘Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai’ is based on the life of a fraudulent businessman Jan-e-Alam who manipulates young innocent girls who are chronically jobless, by giving them a job and subjecting them to improper advances. Many women working under Jan-e-Alam are constantly harassed, subjected to assaults, and slandered when they refuse the advances of their boss.

Maryam, the female protagonist also victimised by him. When she refuses to comply with his inappropriate demands, he traps her in a business scam and gets her jailed. Maryam manages to get herself out but unfortunately she keeps finding herself under the threat of her malicious ex-employer who doesn’t seem to stop making her life miserable. In a society, where it is so easy for a young girl to lose her dignity and to stain her reputation because of uncontrollable circumstances, will Maryam ever get riddance from sick minded Jan-e-Alam? Will karma ever teach him a lesson? From here onwards, unfolds a story of abuse, shame and survival.

Written by Syed Ameer Ali Shah Hussaini, directed by Syed Ali Raza Usama, produced by Babar Javed. Cast include Qavi Khan, Yashma Gill, Sajida Syed, Rashid Farooqui, Parveen Akbar, Talat Iqbal, Salahuddin Tanio and others.