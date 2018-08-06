Mon August 06, 2018
Islamabad

August 6, 2018

Conference ends

Rawalpindi : Three-day International Conference under the auspices of Pakistan Library Club (PLC), titled ‘A Journey from MDGs to SDGs’ rounded off Sunday at the University of Karachi. Renowned international librarians, professionals and experts attended the conference, say a press release.

PLC director Arshad Mehmood Abbasi thanked all the participants and said that PLC will always play a vital role in nourishing the culture of studying books.

Moreover, Professor Khalid, Ms Elizabeth, Mr Phas Ba Toan, Ms Rabiya Faridi, Hussain Sohrani, Nooruddin Merchant, and Amir Latif congratulated PLC members on conducting a successful conference. In the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

