ICST vows to cooperate with PTI to rid people of poverty

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday termed success of PTI in the general elections is a refreshing breeze as the welfare of the poor has been made primary economic agenda of a government after 45 long years.

The business community will fully cooperate with the new government in its noble cause to lift people out of poverty, it said.

The incoming government will have to change policies to achieve its goals beginning with improving the balance of payment situation, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

Improved balance of payment situation will relieve the country of frequent loans and bailout packages, he added.

The government will have to focus on economic issues to boost production, employment and revenue which can reduce gas between imports and exports that currently stands at 32 billion dollars. The government must reverse two decades old policy of devaluation which has pushed down the investment to sixteen per cent and savings to twelve per cent.