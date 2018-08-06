‘Halwa puri’ most favourite breakfastfor families on Sunday

Islamabad:Traditional mouth-watering breakfast of ‘’halwa puri’’ has been marked as the most favourite food item during the weekends across the country specially in Punjab where people with their families and friends enjoye the Sunday breakfast.

The specific outlets are seen crowded with customers. Many special stalls are offering variety of hot ‘puri with channa’ and different kinds of ‘halwas’ in markets and bazaars on weekend so that people can enjoy the savvy food easily. According to shop owners , ‘halwa puri’ is a most popular breakfast on weekdays, everyone can notice long queue of people outside the ‘halwa puri’ shop. ‘Puri’ and ‘channay’ are considered a full meal and had for lunch and dinner in several parts of India and Pakistan.

However, Punjabis have the unique distinction of promoting this dish to a breakfast favourite, said a citizen Liaqat Omair. Ayan Hassan said his family enjoyed having a ‘halwa puri’ brunch on weekends and often skipped lunch so they could digest the mammoth morning meal. The children in particular enjoy the crispy and ghee-laced texture of ‘puris’. “Apart from special occasions, we offer ‘halwa puri’ breakfast every day. But Sunday is special,” said a shop owner, Faisal Zia. Another customer, Shumaila Zaib added, “If I am on duty on weekend, my colleagues ask me to bring fresh crispy ‘puri’ with ‘halwa and channa’ for breakfast and we enjoy it together.”