15,000 attend UET Open Day

LAHORE: More than 15,000 candidates attended ‘Open Day’ of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in which information related to undergraduate programmes at UET main and satellite campuses, eligibility criteria, admission procedure, scholarships and fee concession was provided to the prospective students.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said events like “Open Day” enabled students to know about their potential, aptitude while the event also proved very helpful in planning their careers. Special stalls from UET Kala Shah Kaku, Narowal, Rachna and Faisalabad campuses were also set up while students showed keen interest in knowing last year merit of different engineering disciplines. The participants also visited different departments and saw facilities including infrastructure and labs at the university.